Seven Sizzling Summer Activities in the Mountains

Summer is well underway, and hopefully so is your bucket list! If you need help figuring out the best way to spend your time the Canadian Rockies, look no further.

Banff by Boat

Thanks to a new Roam bus route, isolated Lake Minnewanka is more accessible than ever. Take the classic 1.5 hour Banff Lake Cruise. Or, book a specialty trip such as First Nations history and myths, park wildlife or family excursion. On our cruise we nibbled cheese and sipped wine as our guide shared tips for photographing the landscape. We disembarked with beautiful photos, full bellies and a desire to return for another themed tour.

Canoe Like a Canadian

To find a peaceful activity with mountain views and wildlife spotting opportunities minutes from downtown Banff, walk three blocks to the Banff Canoe Club docks. Every canoe, kayak and stand up paddleboard rental includes basic instruction before you paddle the tranquil river, creek and lake waters. Tip: joining the Club saves you money if you rent for more than one hour.

Dog Days of Summer

Howl along with man’s (and woman’s) best friend as you tour the Snowy Owl Sled Dog Kennel or Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary. Both facilities offer experts to explain unique breed behaviours, and opportunities to interact with the animals. Have your own pal? Let ‘em run free at Banff Off Leash Dog Park or Quarry Lake Park in Canmore.

Climb On

Last fall I tackled Mt Norquay’s Via Ferrata course of assisted rock climbs, scrambles and a swinging suspended bridge. Despite knowing that my harness would always be fastened safely to the handholds or cables, I was nervous when approaching the first pitch. My adrenaline level was elevated, my heart rate increased and my hands trembled. But once I stepped on to the first rung, my feelings changed to pure exhilaration! The route was dynamic and fun, allowing for spectacular views of Cascade Mountain and Mount Rundle.

Off the Beaten Path

Live clandestinely at Mount Engadine Lodge in Kananaskis. Although accessible by car, the lodge still possesses a solitary ambience. Sip your drink on the deck and overlook a mountain-ringed meadow often frequented by wildlife. Reserve a meal or drop in for afternoon tea by the fireplace in the rustic dining room. Enquire about hiking and fishing hotspots; bagged lunches are available if you call ahead.

Reach New Heights

I’ve been a passenger on many planes, but flying in a helicopter was a first. On my Rockies Heli Canada tour, the hovering sensation was exciting and smoother than expected. Soaring above towering mountains revealed a breathtaking new perspective. We landed in a high alpine meadow to hike an otherwise inaccessible area, and chatted with our pilot over tea. You can also pair your flight with yoga, camping or horse riding. Whichever adventure you choose, you’ll enjoy the ride.

Take Your Shot

Get your heart racing, bring it back down quickly and take your best shot at the Canmore Nordic Centre rifle range. The Try Biathlon class includes Bond-worthy action shots. Are you up for it?

