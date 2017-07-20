Market on Your Calendar

By Kaitlyn Forde

“It’s like your soul wakes up,” says a juicing booth patron of the Canmore Mountain Market’s return on Thursdays. Or, visit Banff Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays. Both feature regionally grown produce, artisanal eats, handmade jewellery and crafts, and tunes courtesy of local musicians.

