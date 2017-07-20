  • eat
July 20th, 2017
where.ca > Canadian Rockies > Banff, Canmore & Area > Market on Your Calendar

Market on Your Calendar

By Kaitlyn Forde

Photo courtesy of Tourism Canmore Kananaskis

Photo courtesy of Tourism Canmore Kananaskis

“It’s like your soul wakes up,” says a juicing booth patron of the Canmore Mountain Market’s return on Thursdays. Or, visit Banff Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays. Both feature regionally grown produce, artisanal eats, handmade jewellery and crafts, and tunes courtesy of local musicians.

