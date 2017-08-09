Fun Ways to Sightsee

By Where writers

There are many sights to see in the Canadian Rockies, and plenty of ways to see them. Here are a few options:

By Bike : Rent one and ride to views off the beaten path. ROAM Public Transit and Hike ‘n’ Bike Shuttle allow one-way routes, while Rebound Cycle gives tours.

: Rent one and ride to views off the beaten path. ROAM Public Transit and Hike ‘n’ Bike Shuttle allow one-way routes, while Rebound Cycle gives tours. Walk and Talk : Learn about mountaineering and local legends on Discover Banff Tours guided hikes of the “jewels of the Canadian Rockies,” Lake Louise and Lake Morraine.

: Learn about mountaineering and local legends on Discover Banff Tours guided hikes of the “jewels of the Canadian Rockies,” Lake Louise and Lake Morraine. Giddy-Up : Discover the Old West atop a horse for an hour, day or overnight.

: Discover the Old West atop a horse for an hour, day or overnight. Your Way and the Highway : Download a GyPSy Guide driving tour app that automatically plays at activation points without data or cell service.

: Download a GyPSy Guide driving tour app that automatically plays at activation points without data or cell service. Hop on Banff : Jump off and on the bus to explore your choice of Banff, Bow Valley Parkway and Lake Louise attractions (403-609-5242).

: Jump off and on the bus to explore your choice of Banff, Bow Valley Parkway and Lake Louise attractions (403-609-5242). Ultimate Explorer: Visit ultimate-explorer.com to buy value priced combo passes to popular Pursuit attractions like Banff Gondola, Mountain Lake Cruise and Glacier Adventure.

>> For more Canadian Rockies activities, shops, restaurants and entertainment, read our digital magazine.

>> Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at whererockies and tag your Canadian Rockies posts and photos with #whererockies