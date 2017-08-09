  • eat
August 9th, 2017
Fun Ways to Sightsee

By Where writers

There are many sights to see in the Canadian Rockies, and plenty of ways to see them. Here are a few options:

Photo courtesy of Banff Trail Riders

Photo courtesy of Banff Trail Riders

  • By Bike: Rent one and ride to views off the beaten path. ROAM Public Transit and Hike ‘n’ Bike Shuttle allow one-way routes, while Rebound Cycle gives tours.
  • Walk and Talk: Learn about mountaineering and local legends on Discover Banff Tours guided hikes of the “jewels of the Canadian Rockies,” Lake Louise and Lake Morraine.
  • Giddy-Up: Discover the Old West atop a horse for an hour, day or overnight.
  • Your Way and the Highway: Download a GyPSy Guide driving tour app that automatically plays at activation points without data or cell service.
  • Hop on Banff: Jump off and on the bus to explore your choice of Banff, Bow Valley Parkway and Lake Louise attractions (403-609-5242).
  • Ultimate Explorer: Visit ultimate-explorer.com to buy value priced combo passes to popular Pursuit attractions like Banff Gondola, Mountain Lake Cruise and Glacier Adventure.

