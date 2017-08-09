Fun Ways to Sightsee

By Where writers
There are many sights to see in the Canadian Rockies, and plenty of ways to see them. Here are a few options:
- By Bike: Rent one and ride to views off the beaten path. ROAM Public Transit and Hike ‘n’ Bike Shuttle allow one-way routes, while Rebound Cycle gives tours.
- Walk and Talk: Learn about mountaineering and local legends on Discover Banff Tours guided hikes of the “jewels of the Canadian Rockies,” Lake Louise and Lake Morraine.
- Giddy-Up: Discover the Old West atop a horse for an hour, day or overnight.
- Your Way and the Highway: Download a GyPSy Guide driving tour app that automatically plays at activation points without data or cell service.
- Hop on Banff: Jump off and on the bus to explore your choice of Banff, Bow Valley Parkway and Lake Louise attractions (403-609-5242).
- Ultimate Explorer: Visit ultimate-explorer.com to buy value priced combo passes to popular Pursuit attractions like Banff Gondola, Mountain Lake Cruise and Glacier Adventure.
