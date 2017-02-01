Fun February Festivals in Banff and Canmore

By Keili Bartlett

Be wowed by winter in the Bow Valley! February continues the fun festivities at Banff’s annual SnowDays (until Feb 5), and the Canmore Winter Carnival hosts two back-to-back weekends Feb 4 – 12. Check out what spectacles are in store for you with our mini-guide to the season’s must-sees.

Free Frosty Fun

The month-long events at Banff’s SnowDays are wrapping up, but there’s still plenty to do. The Cave and Basin is celebrating the 100th birthday of its carnival with old movie screening, bonfires, games and an ice palace. Does your #newyearnewyou resolution include learning a hobby? Snowshoeing lessons and demos are free Feb 4, and equipment is provided. Friday and Saturday you can explore Banff by the light of the moon with a guided night walk (just make sure to wear your warmest layers!).

Party with the Pros

The Train Station has a new set of rails, but these ones are reserved for tricks. The ramps and jumps are made just for the Big Bear‘s amateur and pro competitions Feb 3 – Feb 4. Grab a drink from the Banff Ave Brewing Co. beer tent, cozy up next to a fire pit, and listen to some music while you watch professional skiers and snowboarders pull tricks feet from where you stand. You can even win tickets to the Official After Party!

Inspiring Ice

The cool creations from the Ice Magic Festival at Lake Louise still stand. Skate the lake and view the sculptures, then head to Canmore to watch carvers in the act on Feb 4. Cast your vote for your favourite at 3:30pm. On Feb 5, kids can try ice carving and enjoy hot chocolates, roasting marshmallows and a game of giant Jenga.

Dashing Dogs

The Pooch Parade will showcase local pups wearing the latest winter fashions for man’s best friend, Feb 5 at 2:30pm. Pick up some maple taffy (made in the snow!) for a treat while you watch. On Feb 12 Snowy Owl Sled Dog Tours hosts a day of races. Kids take the reigns and drive mini-sleds to the finish line.

>> Click here for the full event schedules for Banff SnowDays and the Canmore Winter Carnival.

>> For more Canadian Rockies activities, shops, restaurants and entertainment, read our digital magazine.

>> Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at whererockies and tag your Canadian Rockies posts and photos with #whererockies