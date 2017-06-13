Endless Vacation in Canmore

Small town; big adventure. Canmore is what mountain life is all about.

By Keili Bartlett

Mountains. Lakes. Wildlife.

With such access to natural wonders and outdoor recreation, it’s not hard to find a reason to visit Canmore. But once you’re here, it is hard to find a reason to leave.

Canmore isn’t just the town next door to Canada’s first national park – it’s the ultimate base for adventures long and short. Its proximity to Banff can’t be beat, and Canmore also offers an antidote to summer crowds. Local restaurants and galleries boast cuisine and art that suits all tastes.

This small town offers world-class recreation venues. Elevation Place has a climbing wall, aquatic centre and fitness facility. Canmore Nordic Centre hosts mountain biking trails, a biathlon shooting range and disc golf. There are three 18-hole golf courses. And those are just the man-made elements.

Play Every Day

While many move to Canmore to settle down among the mountains, they’re certainly not slowing down. “The active outdoor community in Canmore is incredible,” says Carol Poland. “I would feel guilty if I wasn’t active!” Originally from Ontario, Poland moved to Calgary to be closer to the mountains. But after weekending in the Rockies with her husband Duane Kohut for seven years, Calgary just wasn’t close enough.

In 2014, the husband and wife duo opened the Grandview Chalet B&B as their permanent base. “We play everyday,” Poland says, sometimes doing up to three outdoor activities such as biking, hiking and kayaking. They often opt not to drive their car in favour of cycling everywhere – even to get groceries.

Weekend Warriors

The ultimate vacation doesn’t have to end – you can return on weekends or set up camp full-time. New developments at Spring Creek and Three Sisters Mountain Village’s Stewart Creek offer choices including rental apartments, condos, townhomes, single-family homes and, most recently, Stewart Creek single-family lots.

Poland and Kohut have hiked trails in Europe, North America and even to Everest’s Basecamp. Still, Poland notes they’re always excited to return to Canmore. “There’s no better place than home.”

The mountains are calling. Stay a while.