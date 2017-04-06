Classy Keepsakes from Banff

By Where Writers

From the local crafts to the world renown coats, we’ve written your shopping list for souvenirs from Banff.

Classy Keepsakes

Branches Marketplace features outdoors-inspired prints, stationary, jewellery and candles made by Canadian artisans. Find coasters with geometric wildlife designs and organic soaps with exclusive scents (like Bison of Banff). Owner Leanne McKeown’s own designer camp mugs are in-store too.

Iconic Stripe

Hudson’s Bay’s coloured stripe has been a symbol at Canada’s oldest retailer since the 1600s. Originally denoting blanket quality and size, this distinctive national icon is now also offered on adorable items for kids. For infants are socks, bunting bags and down jackets; for girls is the new Hudson Bay Barbie doll complete with striped coat, hat and accessories.

Furry Fashion

Bison, once native to Banff, are being reintroduced to the wild. But they never stopped providing food and clothing for local First Nations, European settlers and international tourists. At Qiviuk, hand-knit sweaters and shawls are made of yarns spun from buffalo down. Their soft shawls trimmed with beaver fur are toasty and trendy – just ask customer Sarah Jessica Parker.

Souvenirs with a Colourful Dazzle

Jewellery purchased while travelling is an ever-lasting reminder of time and place. That’s why ammolite – the colourful gemstone derived from ammonite fossils found only in southwest Alberta – is a popular choice at Banff jewellery stores. Ammolite acquires its exquisite array of hues from 70 million years of tectonic pressure and heat. No two stones have the same colours, patterns or iridescence that varies with the angle of light.

