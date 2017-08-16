Canmore’s Street Art

By Where writers

The Big Head sculpture comes to mind first as Canmore’s most recognizable public art installation. This summer a new contender joins the scene when the colourful Canada 150 mural is unveiled June 30 at the Civic Centre.

From August 4 to October 16, eight temporary sculptures that celebrate Canada 150 and Canmore’s history line Three Sisters Parkway; meet the artists during Alberta Culture Days and Wild Festival. Take a virtual tour of all Canmore street art at canmore.ca/residents/public-art.

>> For more Canadian Rockies activities, shops, restaurants and entertainment, read our digital magazine.

>> Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at whererockies and tag your Canadian Rockies posts and photos with #whererockies