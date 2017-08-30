By Keili Bartlett and Kaitlyn Forde

Venture into Canmore’s shops to see what the locals get up to when they’re not on alpine adventures. Creations of all kinds are inspired and made here.

Custom Made

Where Canadian Rockies staff love the flowing, nature inspired shapes of Rudi Peet jewellery. Artist Alex Mukai Jr and publisher Jack Newton both commissioned Peet to design and handcraft their wives’ engagement rings, while associate publisher Glenn Miles purchased a Swiss watch for his wife. All three bring jewellery to Peet for quality repairs. “I trust him completely,” says Mukai.

Cherry on Top

We’ve got the scoop on the best fro-yo in town. Canary Frozen Yogurt and Coffee’s cool, creamy creations start with homemade frozen yogurt or dairy-free sorbet. Choose from eight flavours, then add your favourite fresh fruit, candy and nut toppings. Indulge in a sugar high or a healthy-ish treat; the choice is yours!

DIY Souvenir

Do more than purchase a souvenir. Create your own! Sugar Pine Co Quilting and Knitting Shop Rockies-inspired quilting kits with unique and eclectic patterns of wildlife and mountains attract tourists of all ages. More of a knitter? Stop by Yarn and Co. for high-quality Canadian wool as well as classes for all levels. Check back in September 30 to October 1 for the Mountain Cabin Quilters Guild Show to see more than 100 quilts (some for sale!).

