Canmore Souvenirs for Everyone on Your List

The Canadian Rockies are known for their unparalleled beauty. Take a token home with you to share your trip with your friends and family (or keep for yourself!). We’ve checked out local keepsakes so you can spend less time shopping, and more time in the mountains!

For the Foodie

Local Canmore food producers harness global flavours in their homemade offerings.

Le Chocolatier’s truffles are made from the fine Belgian chocolate. Watch the team at work and treat yourself to a box of Canmore Rundle Rock nuggets.

Valbella Gourmet Foods crafts European style meats. Pick up bratwursts, Italian turkey and Moroccan lamb sausages. (Maybe pack these in a picnic basket instead of your suitcase.)

Perk up among the peaks! Rave Coffee roasts beans from South and Central America, Africa and Asia; choose an exotic single origin coffee or a blend.

Quirky Cards

Wish they were here? Say it with a card from the Tin Box, where the selection ranges from funny to consoling to downright wacky. Or send them an early 1900s vintage black and white postcard of the Canadian Rockies from Sunny Raven Gallery.

Thrifty Finds

Newly expanded Crossway Community Thrift has “double the inventory, so there’s more to snoop through,” notes manager Lenny Buckley. Favorite items for travellers include clothing for unexpected weather, ‘special find’ home décor and souvenirs like mountain postcards and wildlife carvings. “You can buy skis for the price of a rental, and take them home afterwards,” suggests Buckley.

Top it Off

You don’t have to sacrifice fashion for warmth or — we shiver to think of it — warmth for fashion. Keep you and your loved ones toasty and trendy with a hat from Brims & Things: Indiana Jones styles feature wide, waterproof brims; their waxed-cotton material is more breathable than leather, but just as rugged. Wool felt hats come in five vibrant colours and fold for easy packing, so you definitely have enough room in your suitcase for one for a friend (and another for you). Warm toques are mountain winter essentials; staff demonstrate how to wear them five different ways!

For Man’s Best Friend

They know how to pamper a pooch in Canmore, where a recent census revealed more dogs than children! Treat your pet to Neo Paws snow boots, fleece coats and homemade dog cookies from the Mut Hut. Adventure Dog Gear stocks travel bowls, harnesses and branded Snowy Owl Sled Dog souvenirs.

