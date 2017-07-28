Canada Live on Stage at the Lux

By Keili Bartlett

This summer, live theatre takes centre stage at the Lux Cinema. Director Bridget Ryan offers three “hilarious and heart-warming,” plays that celebrate Canada’s beauty, community and music:

Family-friendly The Adventures of the Curious Bear and the Red Canoe follows a bear on the move across our country (2 pm, Tues-Sat, every 2nd Sun)

Canada the Musical features “every Canadian song you know and love.” (7 pm Tues-Sat)

The Mavericks of the Mountains introduces stories, adventures and stand-out personalities from our past (4 pm, Tues-Sat, every 2nd Sun)

Watch them perform Jun 22-Sep 3.

