July 28th, 2017
where.ca > Canadian Rockies > Banff, Canmore & Area > Canada Live on Stage at the Lux

Canada Live on Stage at the Lux

By Keili Bartlett

This summer, live theatre takes centre stage at the Lux Cinema. Director Bridget Ryan offers three “hilarious and heart-warming,” plays that celebrate Canada’s beauty, community and music:

  • Family-friendly The Adventures of the Curious Bear and the Red Canoe follows a bear on the move across our country (2 pm, Tues-Sat, every 2nd Sun)
  • Canada the Musical features “every Canadian song you know and love.” (7 pm Tues-Sat)
  • The Mavericks of the Mountains introduces stories, adventures and stand-out personalities from our past (4 pm, Tues-Sat, every 2nd Sun)

Watch them perform Jun 22-Sep 3.

