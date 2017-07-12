  • eat
July 12th, 2017
where.ca > Canadian Rockies > Banff, Canmore & Area > Cowboy for the Evening

Cowboy for the Evening

By Where writers

Photo: Brewster Lake Louise Stables

Dinner is served – cowboy style! Photo: Brewster Lake Louise Stables

The Brewster family has offered trail rides and western cookouts for over 100 years. The tradition continues Wednesday evenings with a horse or wagon ride to the barn dance in Lake Louise. Star of the buffet is a 35-pound hip of beef roast that is barbecued, basted in its own juices, transported by pitchfork to the table and custom carved for each guest. Dance the night away to the country and rock band.

 

Banff, Canmore & Area Canadian Rockies

