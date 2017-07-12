Cowboy for the Evening

By Where writers

The Brewster family has offered trail rides and western cookouts for over 100 years. The tradition continues Wednesday evenings with a horse or wagon ride to the barn dance in Lake Louise. Star of the buffet is a 35-pound hip of beef roast that is barbecued, basted in its own juices, transported by pitchfork to the table and custom carved for each guest. Dance the night away to the country and rock band.