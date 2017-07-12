July 12th, 2017
Cowboy for the Evening
By Where writers
Dinner is served – cowboy style! Photo: Brewster Lake Louise Stables
The Brewster family has offered trail rides and western cookouts for over 100 years. The tradition continues Wednesday evenings with a horse or wagon ride to the barn dance in Lake Louise. Star of the buffet is a 35-pound hip of beef roast that is barbecued, basted in its own juices, transported by pitchfork to the table and custom carved for each guest. Dance the night away to the country and rock band.
- Raise your pitchforks! The weekly roast is barbecued, basted and then transported to the carving station.
- Photo: Brewster Lake Louise Stables
- Dinner is Served!
- Photo: Brewster Lake Louise Stables
- Each guest is carved a piece of the roast at the beef buffet. Vegetarian options are also served.
- Photo: Brewster Lake Louise Stables
- Fill Your Boots
- Country and rock bands take the stage to help you work off your filling meal on the dance floor.
- Photo: Brewster Lake Louise Stables
- Take the Stage
- Everyone (dancing ability aside) has fun on the barn's dance floor as band play.
- Photo: Brewster Lake Louise Stables
- Hit the Dance Floor
- Line dance like a cowboy!
- Photo: Brewster Lake Louise Stables
- Two Step Right Up
- Photo: Brewster Lake Louise Stables