Bow Valley’s Best Après Ski Entertainment

There’s nothing better than ending a perfect day on the hill with some après ski antics. Start with live music at Bow Valley ski resorts, then catch indie film screenings or hang out with the locals at themed pub nights.

On-Hill Gigs

After spending the day shredding, stay on-hill for a gig. Live music at Lake Louise’s Kokanee Kabin pairs with the beer and smokehouse fare. At Sunshine Village’s Creekside Lodge, see weekend acoustic jams with local singer-songwriters and Bourgeau Base Bash DJ sets.

Alternative Flicks

Banff’s Lux Cinema screens mainstream movies. But Bow Valley theatres also show indie films. Lux hosts daily alternative screenings like Met Opera productions and reels from the Banff Mountain Film Festival. Sip beer, wine or highballs from the bar that opens for the last showing each night. In Canmore, artsPlace streams theatrical and ballet performances.

Your Eureka Moment

Do you accept your mission? Choose from two challenges at Banff’s new escape room, Eureka. It’s “a brain sport,” says manager Ethan Perkins. Race against the clock as you discuss clues and solve puzzles, riddles and trivia with your group in super-cool themed rooms. Tip: arrive 15 minutes early to add an extra five minutes to your time.

Locals’ Favourite Pub Nights

Find alternatives to bar bands and mingle with locals at:

Bruno’s: Tax your brain at Trivia Night, Mondays 8 pm.

Wild Bill’s: Ride the bull, Tuesdays from 10 pm.

Royal Canadian Legion: Play bingo, Thursdays 8 pm in Banff and Fridays 7 pm in Canmore.

