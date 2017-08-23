Banff’s Sizzling Summer Style and Souvenirs

By Keili Bartlett and Kaitlyn Forde

Whether its the lifestyle or just the style, take your favourite part of Banff home. These momentos will whisk you back to your summer in the mountains, no matter how far you may get.

Mountain Style Makeover

This isn’t your average mountain town clothing store. Banff’s new Canadian Fashion Xperience lives up to its name with staff that offer inside-out knowledge of their Canadian designers. Lines range from Rebecca King for stylish fireside hangouts to higher-end pieces from Iris Setlakwe for a night on the town. Manager Jenna Villemaire says, “visitors and locals are thrilled” by the selection.

Live Out Loud Everyday

Is the acronym for wellness-inspired Canadian brand Lolë. Banff storeowner Dave MacDowell explains that they do more than sell feminine (yet technical) clothes. “We strive to inspire women to get more active, get outside and get involved in our community.” The store hosts free meet-ups for running, yoga and Pilates. Now on Bear Street, the new Lolë location is close to Rocky Mountain Yoga, Banff’s only yoga studio.

Hometown Glory

Take home the mountain air. Branches Marketplace has Rockies-inspired candles with scents like campfire and evergreen. This shop’s locally crafted goods have an outdoorsy vibe. Keep an eye out for new custom-made soaps, candles and camping mugs designed by owner Leanne McKeown.

All About Olive

I went to Evoolution for their tasting bar where I dipped baguette bits into olive oils and aged balsamic vinegar samples. The unique flavours convinced me to buy a whole bottle. Then there’s the olive leaf tea that I enjoy iced in the summer. It’s full of antioxidants and Vitamin C. (Hello, summer body!) Add a flavourful balsamic as a natural sweetener.

Trail Treats

Find BARE Bistro’s locally-made granola bars at the Sally Borden gym, Banff Gondola, and being eaten by hikers on the trail. “It gets you up the mountain when you run out of steam,” says the company’s Germaine Jaurnell. Their Peyto Peanut and Rundle bars are packed with natural peanut butter, nuts and seeds and other energizing goodies.

