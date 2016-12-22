Banff’s Big Taste: January 18 – 22, 2017

December 22, 2016
By Where Writers
Join the fun at Banff’s Big Taste, a five-day festival designed to boost the culinary profile of Banff. Attend for a day, or schedule an entire vacation during this celebration of food and drink.
Grand Tasting Hall
The corner stone event is the Grand Tasting Hall at the Fairmont Banff Springs, your chance to sample fine foods from 15 top Banff restaurants as well offerings from 15 beverage vendors. Each chef presents two food samples perfectly paired with wine, a craft beer or locally distilled spirit.
Food & Drink Experiences
Other events that give restaurants an opportunity to showcase their culinary flare include a Top Chef Competition, first ski tracks and lunch at Lake Louise, and Chocolate: A Taste of the Past. Attend a whisky tasting or cocktail crafting seminar.
Theme Dinners
Many participating restaurants are hosting special theme dinners. Experience ‘Rustic Italy’ at La Terrazza, ‘Tsantali Wine Dinner’ at The Balkan, ‘Tapas & Wine’ at El Toro.
Calendar of Events
Wednesday January 18:
- • First Tracks and Mountain Lunch, 6:45am @ Lake Louise Ski Resort
- • Banff’s Top Chef Competion, 6PM @ The Bison
- • Rustic Italy Dinner, 7PM @ La Terrazza
- • Painted Artist Competition, 9PM @ Dancing Sasquatch
Thursday, January 19:
- • Grand Tasting Hall,7-11PM @ Fairmont Banff Springs
- • Tequila Tasting Dinner, 6.30PM @ Magpie
- • Tsantali Wine Dinner, 7PM @ The Balkan
- • Bar Craft & Cocktails 8PM @ Nourish Bistro
Friday, January 20:
- • Grand Tasting Hall,7-11PM @ Fairmont Banff Springs
- • Tapas & Wine, 7PM @ El Toro
Saturday, January 21:
- • Chocolate – A Taste of the Past, 12PM @ Cave and Basin
- • Alberta Whisky Seminar, 2:30PM @ Park Distillery
- • Art + Dinner, 6:30PM @ Maple Leaf
- • Dinner with Chuck, 8PM @ Chuck’s Steakhouse
- • Whiskey and Chocolate, 7PM @ Cave and Basin
Sunday, January 22:
- • SPCA Brewer’s Cup, 2PM @ High Rollers and Banff Ave Brew Pub
- • Alberta Gin Seminar, 2:30PM @ Park Distillery
- • Chef’s Tasting Menu, 6PM @ Three Ravens, Banff Centre
- • Indigenous Winter, 7PM @ Juniper Bistro
