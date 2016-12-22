Banff’s Big Taste: January 18 – 22, 2017

December 22, 2016

Join the fun at Banff’s Big Taste, a five-day festival designed to boost the culinary profile of Banff. Attend for a day, or schedule an entire vacation during this celebration of food and drink.

Grand Tasting Hall

The corner stone event is the Grand Tasting Hall at the Fairmont Banff Springs, your chance to sample fine foods from 15 top Banff restaurants as well offerings from 15 beverage vendors. Each chef presents two food samples perfectly paired with wine, a craft beer or locally distilled spirit.

Food & Drink Experiences

Other events that give restaurants an opportunity to showcase their culinary flare include a Top Chef Competition, first ski tracks and lunch at Lake Louise, and Chocolate: A Taste of the Past. Attend a whisky tasting or cocktail crafting seminar.



Theme Dinners

Many participating restaurants are hosting special theme dinners. Experience ‘Rustic Italy’ at La Terrazza, ‘Tsantali Wine Dinner’ at The Balkan, ‘Tapas & Wine’ at El Toro.



