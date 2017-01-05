5 Places to Discover Bow Valley Art

January 5, 2016

By Where writers

Add some culture to your Bow Valley vacation with these art galleries, exhibits and displays in Banff and Canmore.

A Full block of Canadian Art

Peruse an oasis of art by local and nationally renowned artists at Canada House Gallery, now a block long after an expansion. “Our vast windows add colour and creativity to the Caribou St streetscape,” says owner Barbara Pelham. “Viewers can see how Banff inspires artists and affects their aesthetic.” Continue your browse through their 4,000 square foot gallery.

Pocket-sized Paintings

At the Banff Upper Hot Springs, pick up a free postcard print showcasing the art of Mitchell Fenton. “Featuring vintage cars and bathing suits, the cards celebrate 130 years of the Springs,” says Susan from Willock & Sax Gallery, where the original oil canvases are on display. “Fenton begins with historic photographs, then adds a twist.”

Wildlife Work of Art

Banff wildlife is honoured by historical posters, street names and art. Tom Hjorleifson’s bronze sculpture at Moose Hotel & Suites continues the tradition. “This life-size piece promotes wildlife conservation,” says the Canmore-based artist. “It also evokes my awe while viewing a bull moose in the wild.” See more of Hjorleifson’s work in Avens Gallery.

Inked in History

Canmore’s past is alive within Michael Vincent’s touching pen and ink sketches. This local artist documents the town’s mining heritage, built environment and family life in a range of interesting styles and textures displayed at the Canmore Museum & Geoscience Centre.

Photography at the Whyte

At the Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies’ Exposure Photography Festival, local students’ work is displayed alongside professional photographers such as Diana Throneycroft. Her O Canada (I’m Sorry) works use figurines to create iconic scenes that reinterpret what it means to be Canadian. Luis Fabini works interpret South American gauchos, horses and land.

See more Banff, Canmore and Lake Louise museums and galleries.

>> For more Canadian Rockies activities, shops, restaurants and entertainment, read our digital magazine.

>> Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at whererockies and tag your Canadian Rockies posts and photos with #whererockies