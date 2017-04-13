If you’re a Disney fan, you’ll want to visit this year’s Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in Calgary, AB from April 27 – 30! There are fun activities for all ages including a kids’ zone, a costume contest and costume parade, and a chance to hear from your favourite actors and actresses from Disney movies during fun panels and audience Q&As.

Calgary Expo is the perfect opportunity to dress up in a costume! Whether you participate in the Parade of Wonders or costume contests, or simply want to dress up to explore Calgary Expo, costumes are encouraged! Whether’s its a Disney Princess dress you bought at a Disney park or a Disneybound outfit you made yourself, channel your favourite character in a fun way! Meet the voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, and a true Disney legend, Linda Larkin! Hear her panel at 2:30 pm on Saturday, or meet her for a photo and/or autograph on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Patrick Warburton is the voice behind the loveable, laughable Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove, and he’s Chief Flight Attendant Patrick from everyone’s favourite ride safety video — the one that plays before Soarin’ in Disneyland and Disneyworld. Hear his panel on Saturday at 12 pm, and meet him on Saturday and Sunday with a photo or autograph. Nathan Fillion was the voice of Johnny J. Worthington III in Monsters University, and you’ll hear him as a new character, Sterling, in Cars 3 in theatres on June 16, 2017. Plus, in an interview with Where Calgary Nathan told us that his favourite ride at Disneyland is the Jungle Cruise — though he’s a fan of Disneyland in general! Hear his panel on Friday at 8 pm, and meet him on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Wallace Shawn is the voice of Rex in the loveable Toy Story franchise. Hear his panel on Saturday at 2:30 pm, or meet him on Saturday and Sunday. If you’re a fan of the Disney Infinity video games, you’ll recognize the voice of Ruth Connell as Merida. Hear her panel on Friday at 6 pm, or meet her Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Jeremy Renner, who has played Hawkeye in several Marvel movies including The Avengers and Captain America: Civil War, will be there on Saturday and Sunday. Hear his panel on Sunday at 2:45 pm. Get an original graphite sketch of your favourite Disney character created by licensed Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel artist Robert Bailey — and meet the artist, too. Meet artist Marco Bucci who has done illustrations for Disney and Star Wars. Shop over 600 vendors in the vendor marketplace to find Disney memorabilia, costumes, artwork, comics, and more.

For tickets and more information, visit calgaryexpo.com. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are not sold at the door. Panels are included with admission, but autographs and photographs with the media guests are an additional fee. Photo opportunities can be purchased online in advance, and will be available on-site if there is availability. Autographs are available on-site and are cash only.