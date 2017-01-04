West Coast Cravings

By SHERI RADFORD

Looking for a taste of the West Coast? Visit The Salted Vine, a newcomer to the Squamish dining scene, for local selections that extend from the food to the decor to the serving dishes. Ocean Wise seafood, beef from Pemberton and produce from Brackendale are just a few of the local ingredients that go into the ever-changing line-up of fresh, seasonal creations. They’re served on dishware made in Squamish, against a backdrop of works by some of the area’s many artists. Consider it the ultimate 100-mile-diet meal.