By SHERI RADFORD

Think the Whistler Farmers’ Market is just for locals? Think again. Running from Jun. 18 to Oct. 8, this popular outdoor marketplace offers a lot more than just fresh produce. While browsing for handcrafted jewellery, clothing and souvenirs, you can sample artisan foods, watch cooking demonstrations, listen to live music, get the kids’ faces painted—and, of course, buy fresh produce, grown nearby in the Pemberton Valley.