Take Whistler Home with this Tasty Tome

March 1st, 2017
By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

Chefs' Choice: A Whistler Cookbook

Wish you could bring home your favourite Whistler flavours? That’s easy with Chefs’ Choice: A Whistler Cookbook. This compilation is filled with recipes from local eateries, chef profiles, photos and the history of the town’s rich culinary scene. Whether you’re craving haute cuisine or a cheddar burger, savoury appetizers or sweet desserts, you can treat yourself to the top tastes from your vacation, long after you’ve returned home. Find your copy at Armchair Books or Nesters, or online at www.chefschoicecookbook.com.

