By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts: dive deep into the stunning backcountry with The Adventure Group. Family tours provide an exciting introduction to snowmobiling, while advanced tours put more experienced riders to the test on rougher terrain and tighter trails. Ancient cedars, frozen lakes and mountain meadows are just some of the sights to see, giving adventurers of all ages an up-close and personal view of Whistler.