Sewing Star

By SHERI RADFORD

The best way to fuel creativity is to grow up without a TV, phone or electricity. At least, that’s how it worked for Chloë Angus. What she did have as a child was a Singer sewing machine—and encouragement from her mother. Angus turned her childhood passion into a thriving career, making everything from t-shirts to wedding dresses in her Vancouver studio. Best known are her Spirit Wraps (pictured), the result of a creative collaboration with local First Nations artists Clarence Mills (Haida) and Corrine Hunt (Tlingit). Find the stylish wraps at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre and Mountain Galleries at the Fairmont.