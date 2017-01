By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Seeking serenity? Escape the bustling Village to tranquil Nita Lake Lodge, a timber-and-stone retreat perched at lake’s edge. After a day spent making tracks in champagne powder, settle into Cure Lounge for casual après-ski beside the enormous stone fireplace. Then head next door, where sophisticated Aura boasts a menu of sustainable, seasonal, West Coast fare. Picturesque and peaceful.