By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Bearfoot Bistro—one part culinary amusement park, one part fine-dining fixture—is the kind of place foodies write home about, thanks to its 20,000-bottle wine cellar, ice-encased vodka tasting room and palm tree–studded patio. Here it’s possible to sabre a bottle of champagne, don a parka to sip sub-zero spirits and indulge in three- or five-course tasting menus, all in one elegant evening. Now that’s a wild ride.