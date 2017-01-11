Outstanding Art at Audain

By LOUISE PHILLIPS

The sheer numbers are impressive. The Audain Art Museum’s seven galleries of Northwest Coast art enshrine 200 works spanning 200 years of art-making in BC. Acquired by Vancouver philanthropists Michael and Yoshiko (Karasawa) Audain, the collection honours 11 indigenous cultures, from the Coast Salish in southern BC to the Tlingit in the north. Traditional ceremonial masks and textile art contrast with modern, genre-bending pieces by Bill Reid, Brian Jungen and Don Yeomans. Galleries celebrate the vivid marinescapes of E.J. Hughes and studies of Native villages by pioneer painter Emily Carr. Contemporary BC artists such as Attila Richard Lukacs and Ken Lum suit the minimalist design of this serene, airy space. It all adds up to a memorable journey through BC art.