By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Looking for your bliss? At The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge, you’ll find it all wrapped up in a terry-towel robe. The top-to-toe treatments use sustainably sourced oils and scrubs, while the rooftop hot tub provides the perfect post-pampering soak. For an indulgence that’s equal parts “oommm” and “aahhh,” try the Inner Connection package, complete with the signature kundalini massage, shirodhara (warm oil poured over the third eye), body scrub and facial. Paradise, found.