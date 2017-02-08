Keep Cozy with Icebreaker

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

The great outdoors are pretty great. But let’s face it: sometimes they’re cold and wet, too. Keep the elements at bay with gear from Icebreaker. The outdoor outfitter creates activewear from superfine merino wool, a fabric that’s warm, breathable and odour-resistant. Named the official base layer—and sock provider—of Whistler Blackcomb, Icebreaker crafts their clothes from the fibres of merino sheep, New Zealand’s true alpine extremists. Get outfitted from head to toe at Can-Ski (page 34) or Escape Route (page 34).