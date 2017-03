By SHERI RADFORD

Most designers craft their jewellery to look absolutely perfect. Not Danielle Wilmore and Wade Papin, the Vancouver couple behind Pyrrha. Using reclaimed sterling silver or bronze, they handcraft talisman necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings, all based on 18th- and 19th-century wax seals. Each piece reflects the antique seals’ cracks and imperfections. Find your new perfectly imperfect talisman at Ruby Tuesday, or shop online at www.pyrrha.com.