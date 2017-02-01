Go for Gold at Whistler Blackcomb

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Whistler Blackcomb has never been afraid to think big. In fact, the ski resort’s foundations are built on the biggest dreams of all: the Olympics. In the 1960s, four Vancouver businessmen developed the area with the intent of bidding on the 1968 Winter Olympics. Three more bids and decades later, the town finally succeeded with the 2010 Winter Games. Along the way, the mountain resort accumulated its own accolades, including the number one rating overall by SKI Magazine—three years in a row. Add in awards for dining, après-ski and terrain, plus the record-breaking Peak 2 Peak, and it’s clear the resort never gave up its gold-medal bid