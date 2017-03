By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Take taste buds off the beaten track at Wild Wood Pacific Bistro. This cozy eatery is a favourite with locals for out-of-the-box brunches like banana bread French toast and nine—that’s right, nine—varieties of eggs Benny. But the menu goes way beyond brunch. Dig into baby back ribs, smothered in Canadian whisky and maple syrup BBQ sauce, or antipasti with panko-crusted goat cheese. Now that’s a walk on the wild side.