Cool for Kids

By SHERI RADFORD

Banish boredom with activities galore to keep tots, tykes and teens amused. To inject some education—that won’t feel like boring old school—into your kids’ vacation, let them learn about local First Nations people and history at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, copper mining at the Britannia Mine Museum and old-days railway equipment at the West Coast Railway Heritage Park. Youngsters and oldsters alike enjoy skiing, snowboarding, tubing, snowmobiling and snowshoeing. And of course nothing beats a ride on a sled, except perhaps a good old-fashioned snowball fight.