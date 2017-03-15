Canadian, Eh

By SHERI RADFORD

If you know how to wear a toque, have a drawer stuffed full of Canadian Tire money, and own at least one piece of clothing emblazoned with a maple leaf, chances are you’re from the True North Strong and Free. If you’re from elsewhere, we’ll let you in on a secret: Roots clothing is the unofficial uniform north of the 49th parallel. The company started in 1973 in Ontario making leather shoes but soon branched out into leather jackets and bags, sportswear, clothing and accessories. Pull on a cozy toque from Roots and you just might be mistaken for a true Canuck.