By the Numbers: Peak 2 Peak Gondola

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

The math is simple: two mountains and the record-breaking Peak 2 Peak Gondola all add up to one awesome experience.

1: The gondola is the first in the world to link the peaks

of two mountains, a feat that delivers truly one-of-a-kind views.

3: It’s one for the books: the Peak 2 Peak broke three

Guinness World Records, claiming fame as the world’s longest unsupported span, the highest lift of its kind, and the longest continuous lift system.

11: Time may seem to stop, but the journey between the two peaks takes only 11 minutes—that’s 7.5 m (24 ft) per second. Spend every moment snapping photos and soaking up the jaw-dropping sights.

28: Of the gondola’s 28 cabins, two are outfitted with glass bottoms for a bird’s-eye view of Fitzsimmons Creek, 436 m (1,427 ft) below.

80: A mover not a shaker, the gondola is able to withstand winds gusting up to 80 km/h (50 mph), thanks to its sturdy tri-cable design.

3,024:The engineering marvel boasts the world’s longest unsupported span, with 3,024 m (9,921 ft) between ropeway towers—one is located on Whistler Mountain, the other on Blackcomb.

3,307: The gondola connects all 3,307 hectares (8,171 acres) of Whistler and Blackcomb’s skiable terrain, which means more time spent playing in powder and less spent traversing between mountains.

4,100: Cabins depart every 49 seconds, ferrying 4,100 skiers and sightseers between the two summits every hour.