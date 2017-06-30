Ask an Insider

Whistler’s concierges dish on their favourite eateries

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

HIDDEN GEM

Tucked away in quiet Creekside, Red Door Bistro packs in locals for French cuisine with a West Coast twist. Out-of-the-way Alta Bistro delights diners with sustainable farm-to-fork fare in an intimate space. At Basalt, the volcanic-rock bar and hand-crank meat slicer catch the eye, but it’s the charcuterie and seasonal dishes that steal the show.

PATIO

Perched on the edge of glacier-fed Green Lake, Table Nineteen overlooks the Coast Mountains range, a floatplane dock and the meticulously manicured fairways of Nicklaus North Golf Course. After a day spent on the slopes, watch mountain bikers’ downhill descent from the lively patios of Garibaldi Lift Co. or Longhorn Saloon.

ROMANTIC

At Rimrock Cafe, locals linger over Pacific Northwest seafood and game, plus picks from the award-winning wine list, in a cozy, chalet-chic setting. At Quattro, modern Italian dishes and well-chosen wines are served in a warm, Venetian-inspired space—now that’s amore.

HIGH-END

Culinary pioneer Araxi showcases the best of the Pacific Northwest in exquisite farm-to-table dishes, complemented by sophisticated service and a show-stopping 11,000-bottle wine cellar. Sabre a bottle of champagne, don a parka and sip vodka in the Ketel One Ice Room, or simply indulge in a five-course tasting menu at extravagant Bearfoot Bistro.

CASUAL

Retreat to casual Stonesedge for wholesome comfort food served in a rustic room with a dash of quirk. Farther flung but worth the trip to Pemberton, Mile One Eating House celebrates the local larder with down-home dishes that highlight regional ingredients. At Pizzeria Antico, everything from the sauce to the Italian cheeses is made in house to create the most authentic Neapolitan-style pizza.

DESSERT

An irresistible array of sweet somethings at 21 Steps makes a strong case for ordering dessert first. It’s hard to beat a scoop of old-fashioned ice cream at Cows, where flavours like Cowconut Cream Pie are made with fresh cream and plunked into a handmade waffle cone. Famed bakery Purebread takes the cake, with treats ranging from salted caramel bars to lemon chèvre brownies.

DRINKS

The striking black-and-white tile at Bar Oso provides the backdrop for sippers like sangria, craft cocktails, and a creative line-up of gin and tonics. Nestled next to Blackcomb Mountain, The Mallard Lounge is perfect for drinking in views and imbibing the specialty house-infused cocktails. Sip local craft beer straight from the source at Whistler Brewing Company.

Thanks to the Westin Resort & Spa’s Stephen Baumberg and Annabelle Gunner; the Fairmont Chateau Whistler’s Joanne Lewandowski, Alyson Sutton, Ian Bartley and Ai Nakamura; and the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler’s Hana Lynn.