April 28th, 2017
2017 Where to Dine Awards: Whistler

Voted on by Where’s globetrotting readers, our annual dining awards fete the best of the best on the Whistler restaurant scene

By SHERI RADFORD

Delicious dining at The Salted Vine Kitchen & Bar

FINE DINING
Araxi Restaurant + Oyster Bar
Finalists: Bearfoot Bistro; Hy’s Steakhouse.

CASUAL DINING
21 Steps Kitchen & Bar
Finalists: Earls Kitchen + Bar; Elements Urban Tapas Parlour.

APRÈS-SKI
Longhorn Saloon & Grill
Finalists: Dusty’s Bar & BBQ; Garibaldi Lift Co. Bar & Grill.

BEST NEW RESTAURANT
The Salted Vine Kitchen & Bar (pictured).

To see Vancouver’s winners, please click here.

OUR FULL Whistler COVERAGE

