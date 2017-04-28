2017 Where to Dine Awards: Whistler

Voted on by Where’s globetrotting readers, our annual dining awards fete the best of the best on the Whistler restaurant scene
By SHERI RADFORD
FINE DINING
Araxi Restaurant + Oyster Bar
Finalists: Bearfoot Bistro; Hy’s Steakhouse.
CASUAL DINING
21 Steps Kitchen & Bar
Finalists: Earls Kitchen + Bar; Elements Urban Tapas Parlour.
APRÈS-SKI
Longhorn Saloon & Grill
Finalists: Dusty’s Bar & BBQ; Garibaldi Lift Co. Bar & Grill.
BEST NEW RESTAURANT
The Salted Vine Kitchen & Bar (pictured).
