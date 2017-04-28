2017 Where to Dine Awards: Whistler

Voted on by Where’s globetrotting readers, our annual dining awards fete the best of the best on the Whistler restaurant scene

By SHERI RADFORD

FINE DINING

Araxi Restaurant + Oyster Bar

Finalists: Bearfoot Bistro; Hy’s Steakhouse.

CASUAL DINING

21 Steps Kitchen & Bar

Finalists: Earls Kitchen + Bar; Elements Urban Tapas Parlour.

APRÈS-SKI

Longhorn Saloon & Grill

Finalists: Dusty’s Bar & BBQ; Garibaldi Lift Co. Bar & Grill.

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

The Salted Vine Kitchen & Bar (pictured).

