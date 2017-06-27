YVR Food Fest: Savour the Flavours

  • eat
By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Sip, sample and stroll in the sunshine at YVR Food Fest.

Jun. 29-Jul. 3, 2017 For an alfresco festival that’s good enough to eat, dig into YVR Food Fest. Back for its sixth year, the five-day festival is the perfect way to explore the city’s food scene in the company of a few thousand of your closest friends. Tie one on—a bib, we mean—at events like Gather, a collaborative long table dinner (Jun. 30); a Texas-style Canada Day Cookout (Jul. 1); and the flagship Street Food Showdown (Jul. 2), featuring more than 80 food carts, restaurants and breweries in one scenic spot. Now that’s one way to keep things fresh.

