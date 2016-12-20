  • eat
Vancouver > Yummy Shopping Stops

Yummy Shopping Stops

By TIM PAWSEY



Bel Café

For tasty bites between stores, options abound. Pop by Bel Café at Georgia and Howe for the freshest pastries and sandwiches, plus gluten-free options. Well-named Nosh at Telus Garden proffers a choice of wraps and salads, as well as Glowbal’s celebrated meatballs. Head to the top of Pacific Centre for small plates at Nordstrom’s Bistro Verde. Or just cuddle up in a corner at The St. Regis Bar & Grill for stuffed Yorkshire puddings or poutine—and a pint, of course.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit www.hiredbelly.com

