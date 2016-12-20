Yummy Shopping Stops

By TIM PAWSEY

For tasty bites between stores, options abound. Pop by Bel Café at Georgia and Howe for the freshest pastries and sandwiches, plus gluten-free options. Well-named Nosh at Telus Garden proffers a choice of wraps and salads, as well as Glowbal’s celebrated meatballs. Head to the top of Pacific Centre for small plates at Nordstrom’s Bistro Verde. Or just cuddle up in a corner at The St. Regis Bar & Grill for stuffed Yorkshire puddings or poutine—and a pint, of course.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit www.hiredbelly.com