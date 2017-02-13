  • eat
February 13th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Winterruption

Winterruption

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Warm up with live entertainment at Winterruption. (Photo: Granville Island)

If winter has you feeling left out in the cold, don’t miss Winterruption. Back for its 12th year, this festival puts a freeze on the winter blues with a line-up of live music, theatre, dance and more. Grab a hot chocolate and watch artist Ola Volo’s mural come to life, take in performances by the Vancouver TheatreSports League, catch a pop-up dance or enjoy the laid-back jazz of Black Gardenia. Or simply wander Granville Island, pop into the Public Market (page 17) and start warming up to spring.

