Well-Heeled

By SHERI RADFORD

In the words of the great Carrie Bradshaw, “The fact is, sometimes it’s hard to walk in a single woman’s shoes. That’s why we need really special ones now and then to make the walk a little more fun.” The Sex and the City heroine and all her friends—both single and coupled-up—would love the women’s shoe hall in Holt Renfrew. Newly expanded to a glorious 790 sq m (8,500 sq ft), it’s overflowing with Carrie’s favourite brands, including Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik. Bonus: tucked off to the side is a petite Ladurée shop, because macarons are the best fuel for trying on fantastic footwear.