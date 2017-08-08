  • eat
August 8th, 2017
Vancouver Mural Festival Brightens Up City Spaces

Vancouver Mural Festival Brightens Up City Spaces

The writing—graffiti, street art and more—is on the wall

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Visit The Arts Factory to see this nature-infused mural by Ola Volo

Visit The Arts Factory to see this nature-infused mural by Ola Volo. (Photo: KK Law)

Aug. 7 to 12, 2017 Artists are painting the town red—and every other colour of the rainbow—at the second annual Vancouver Mural Festival. Last year, the inaugural event added a splash of colour to the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood by way of 35 eye-catching murals. This year’s festival adds to that colourful legacy, transforming more than 50 additional walls around East Van into large-scale canvases. The line-up includes artists from Vancouver and around the globe, with an emphasis on graffiti artists like AA Crew, and First Nations artists such as Corey Bulpitt and Sharifah Marsden. The paint-flecked celebrations include a vibrant street festival, live musical performances, walking tours, artists talks and a beer garden. If your trip wasn’t timed quite right, don’t fret: on Saturdays, take in the city’s largest display of street art on a guided tour. Or simply download a map for a self-guided stroll of alfresco art.

 

