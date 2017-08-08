Vancouver Mural Festival Brightens Up City Spaces

The writing—graffiti, street art and more—is on the wall

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Aug. 7 to 12, 2017 Artists are painting the town red—and every other colour of the rainbow—at the second annual Vancouver Mural Festival. Last year, the inaugural event added a splash of colour to the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood by way of 35 eye-catching murals. This year’s festival adds to that colourful legacy, transforming more than 50 additional walls around East Van into large-scale canvases. The line-up includes artists from Vancouver and around the globe, with an emphasis on graffiti artists like AA Crew, and First Nations artists such as Corey Bulpitt and Sharifah Marsden. The paint-flecked celebrations include a vibrant street festival, live musical performances, walking tours, artists talks and a beer garden. If your trip wasn’t timed quite right, don’t fret: on Saturdays, take in the city’s largest display of street art on a guided tour. Or simply download a map for a self-guided stroll of alfresco art.