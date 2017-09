By CHLOË LAI

Sep. 7 to 17, 2017 For theatre shows that range from weird to wonderful, there’s only one place to go: the Vancouver International Fringe Festival. More than 700 shows take the stage on Granville Island and beyond. Catch Katharine Ferns’ international hit, In Stitches (pictured), a dark comedic romp through her real-life struggles with mental illness, addiction and domestic violence. Because truthful theatre is stranger—and funnier—than fiction.