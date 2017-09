By SHERI RADFORD

Sep. 11 to 24, 2017 There’s no need to fly all the way to Madrid or Barcelona to experience the raw emotional power of Spanish dance. The Vancouver International Flamenco Festival features international artists, including headliner La Moneta of Spain, as well as Canadian performers such as Calle Verde (pictured), Flamenco Rosario and Christina Tremblay. The best part? No passport required.