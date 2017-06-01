Vancouver International Children’s Festival: Fun for All Ages

By SHERI RADFORD

To Jun. 17 For 40 years, the Vancouver International Children’s Festival has been entertaining youngsters and oldsters alike with lively theatre, music, dance, circus acts, puppetry and storytelling. This year, Canadian music icon Fred Penner performs hits such as “The Cat Came Back.” RupLoops does body percussion and beatboxing. Théâtre de l’Oeil retells Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen using actors and puppets. Afrique en Cirque mixes traditional African dance and music with acrobatics and death-defying circus feats. There’s truly something for everyone, whether two or 102.