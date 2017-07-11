  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
July 11th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Vancouver Folk Fest’s Fortieth Birthday

Vancouver Folk Fest’s Fortieth Birthday

By CHLOË LAI

World music and a stunning seaside backdrop make for a memorable festival. (Photo: Erik Price)

World music and a stunning seaside backdrop make for a memorable festival. (Photo: Erik Price)

Jul. 13 to 16, 2017 This weekend, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival celebrates its 40th birthday at Jericho Beach Park with 40,000 fans, as well as a spectacular line-up of roots and folk musicians from Canada and around the world. Soak up the sweet sounds of the Barenaked Ladies, Kathleen Edwards, Blind Pilot, Mbongwana Star and others. With multiple seaside stages featuring orchestral indie-pop, didgeridoo, Inuit indie and impromptu sing-alongs, there’s plenty to dance about. Shop the artisan market, sample global cuisine, then hula-hoop over to the Little Folks Village for kid-focused crafts and performances. After all, birthday parties are a family affair.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , , ,

Comment on this article

Leave a Reply