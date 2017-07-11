Vancouver Folk Fest’s Fortieth Birthday

By CHLOË LAI

Jul. 13 to 16, 2017 This weekend, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival celebrates its 40th birthday at Jericho Beach Park with 40,000 fans, as well as a spectacular line-up of roots and folk musicians from Canada and around the world. Soak up the sweet sounds of the Barenaked Ladies, Kathleen Edwards, Blind Pilot, Mbongwana Star and others. With multiple seaside stages featuring orchestral indie-pop, didgeridoo, Inuit indie and impromptu sing-alongs, there’s plenty to dance about. Shop the artisan market, sample global cuisine, then hula-hoop over to the Little Folks Village for kid-focused crafts and performances. After all, birthday parties are a family affair.