Vancouver Bach Festival is Back

By CHLOË LAI

To Aug. 11, 2017 Early Music Vancouver presents the 2nd Annual Vancouver Bach Festival at the stunning Christ Church Cathedral in the heart of downtown. Passionate performances by world-class musicians like cellist Matt Haimovitz (pictured), the Pacific Baroque Orchestra and the Vancouver Cantata Singers are a portal to another place and time. Selections are rooted in—but not limited to—Bach’s work, featuring contemporary classical music, early Latin baroque music and 18th-century operatic repertoire, among others. Catch the extraordinary finale, Bach’s monumental “St. John Passion,” at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts.