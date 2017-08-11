Ultimate Alfresco: Araxi Longtable Dinner

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Aug 20, 2017 Meals just don’t get more memorable than the Araxi Longtable Dinner, where diners sit elbow-to-elbow with 150 other guests. With spectacular Mount Currie as backdrop and Araxi’s famed James Walt as chef, this four-course dinner enjoyed alfresco has all the elements of a night to remember. It takes place at Pemberton’s North Arm Farm, chosen not just for the stunning scenery, but also because it’s where many ingredients in the family-style dishes were grown. Now that’s a fresh farm-to-table fête.