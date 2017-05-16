  • eat
May 16th, 2017
Vancouver

Tremendous Talent

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

"Protecting Posterity" by lessLIE. (Photo: Salish Weave Collection/City of Burnaby)

"Protecting Posterity" by lessLIE. (Photo: Salish Weave Collection/City of Burnaby)

Burnaby Art Gallery sheds light on contemporary Coast Salish art in The Salish Weave Collection: Works on Paper (to May 31). This exhibit celebrates both emerging and established First Nations artists, including boundary-bending artworks by Susan Point, John Marston and lessLIE (“Protecting Posterity,” pictured). Get a glimpse of this extensive private collection, which highlights artists who pay tribute to the traditional while adopting a modern approach to forms and techniques. It’s safe to say: expect the unexpected.

