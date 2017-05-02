Tour of the Century

By SHERI RADFORD

May 12 Four decades ago, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. weren’t yet household names in North America. Everything changed in 1987, when U2 released The Joshua Tree. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their blockbuster record, the Irish rockers are kicking off a world tour at BC Place, performing the album in its entirety, plus lots more beloved tunes. Along for the ride are Mumford & Sons, opening on the first leg of a tour that’s sure to be as iconic as “Where The Streets Have No Name.”