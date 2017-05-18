Top Titles for Travellers

Pass the time on planes, trains and automobiles with these new titles, available at local bookstores

By SHERI RADFORD

Lonely Planet Vancouver, 7th Edition (Lonely Planet): This newly revised guidebook is crammed full of honest reviews of places to go and things to do in the city, including Gastown, Granville Island and Grouse Mountain, plus further-flung destinations such as Whistler, Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Pacific Reef and Shore: A Photo Guide to Northwest Marine Life, 2nd Edition by Rick M. Harbo (Harbour Publishing): This compact guide includes colour photographs and up-to-date scientific information on 300 marine plants and animals found off the coast of North America, from Alaska to California.

O Canada Crosswords 17 by Gwen Sjogren (Nightwood Editions): Grab your pencils, cruciverbalists: this book of 95 new crossword puzzles runs the gamut from “NHL Icons” and “Beer O’Clock” to “Only in Saskatchewan” and “Christmas in Canada,” testing your knowledge of the True North Strong and Free.

Some Useful Wild Plants: A Foraging Guide to Food and Medicine from Nature, Revised Edition by Dan Jason (Harbour Publishing): Featuring charming line drawings, this classic guide provides information on how to use (and when to avoid) more than 100 herbs, shrubs, berries, seaweeds, trees and poisonous plants.

Speakeasy by Alisa Smith (Douglas & McIntyre): The debut novel by Vancouver’s Alisa Smith, an award-winning journalist and non-fiction author, tells a genre-bending tale of Prohibition-era gangsters and World War II espionage, all set in BC and told through the eyes of a female outlaw-turned-codebreaker.

Best Places to Bird in British Columbia by Russell Cannings

and Richard Cannings (Grey-stone Books): Ornithologists and amateurs alike will enjoy this informative guide to 30 birding sites in BC. Personal anecdotes, historical information, and colour photos of both the animals and the locales help bring the book to life.