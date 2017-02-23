By SHERI RADFORD



Floor-to-ceiling windows that let in an abundance of natural light, wall after wall of premium teas stored in bright yellow tins, tea-infused cocktails and mocktails—this is definitely not your grandmother’s tea salon. The flagship North American store for TWG Tea opened downtown last month, and it features more than 500 teas, along with a food menu sure to get gastronomes atwitter. Tea is infused into sauces, vinaigrettes, desserts, maracons and more, all with delicious results. Whether you’re a fan of black, green, white, oolong or all of the above, you’re sure to find exactly your cup of tea.