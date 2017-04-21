  • eat
April 21st, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Top Picks for Travellers

Top Picks for Travellers

By SHERI RADFORD

Have you been bitten by the travel bug? Do you suffer from incurable wanderlust? The only cure is another globetrotting adventure—but pick up these essentials before you hit the road again.

Untitled collage (1)Shadow Floral passport cover and luggage tag, at Indigo 

Ted Baker-ALAYAAAlayaa Oriental Blossom rolling travel bag, at Ted Baker London

Untitled collageGaiam double-walled stainless steel water bottles, at Shoppers Drug Mart

LP Travel AnthologyThe Lonely Planet Travel Anthology: True Stories from the World’s Best Writers, at local bookstores

Ecco-84250350229Cool 2.0 breathable, waterproof walking shoes, at Ecco

SS16W Seven J lightweight, breathable, waterproof jacket, at Helly Hansen

