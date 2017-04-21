Top Picks for Travellers

By SHERI RADFORD

Have you been bitten by the travel bug? Do you suffer from incurable wanderlust? The only cure is another globetrotting adventure—but pick up these essentials before you hit the road again.

Shadow Floral passport cover and luggage tag, at Indigo

Alayaa Oriental Blossom rolling travel bag, at Ted Baker London

Gaiam double-walled stainless steel water bottles, at Shoppers Drug Mart

The Lonely Planet Travel Anthology: True Stories from the World’s Best Writers, at local bookstores

Cool 2.0 breathable, waterproof walking shoes, at Ecco

W Seven J lightweight, breathable, waterproof jacket, at Helly Hansen